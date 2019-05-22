Free swimming at Cato Pool in Charleston Memorial Day weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – As hot weather sets in kids across the area are looking forward to the kick off to swimming season. In Charleston, West Virginia one city pool is opening for Memorial Day weekend.

“It is an exciting time of year,” said new pool manager at Cato Dustin Crouser. “You get the kids out here and their families just to have the environment of summer it is an exciting time.”

Soon the pool’s still waters will be replaced by splashing and laughter as Cato opens to the public at noon Saturday May 25.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center pool and the Kanawha City pool will open June 1.

Because so many of the lifeguards are still in school they won’t be available to staff all of the pools until the semester ends.

“The way the school schedule is sometimes it makes it difficult to open everyone on Memorial Day weekend because you just have to wait for the kids to get out of school,” explained Deputy Director for Chareston Parks and Recreation Jennifer Holley. “But after Memorial Day weekend I think we are going to have plenty of lifeguards this year.”

Swimming is free at all of Charleston’s public pools.