Free tax help available to Tri-State residents

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Once again this year, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is back at United Way of the River Cities for its tenth year.

The program allows for folks living in the Tri-State to get help filing their taxes for free. There are a few different options to be able to do this.

For starters, you can simply drop off your W2’s on Tuesdays at the Goodwill on Memorial Boulevard in Huntington, and then pick them back up on Friday.

“We have lots of parents coming in with kids that have had their first job, and that’s kind of fun, because we get to educate a little bit,” said Brent Sturm, Volunteer Engagement Coordinator at United Way of the River Cities.

Another way is to set up an appointment and get help in-person at one of various locations throughout Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, and Mason counties.

Locations throughout these counties have different hours to accommodate different schedules.

While it may still be February, tax day will be here before you know it, and officials say appointment slots are filling up quickly, so it’s better to be pro-active to schedule that free tax help appointment now rather than waiting until late March.

“A lot of the impact is the online issue,” said Sturm. “A lot of people don’t have access.

Internet access in our area is expensive, and if you’re relatively low income as most retirees are, you just don’t have a way to get on there.”

Generally speaking, officials say the program is available to low-income households who are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit, or make $66,000 dollars or less per year.

If you have any questions, or if you’d rather set up an appointment by phone, you can call 1-844-WVCARES or 1-844-982-2737.

