MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Health Department will offer free scrap tire disposal in 2023.

Meigs County residents can bring up to 10 tires to the health department located at 112 East Memorial Drive in Pomeroy, Ohio. Their hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The department will recycle the tires.

Residents must show a valid form of identification and check in at the health department’s front desk before unloading. Participants must be able to unload and stack their own tires.

Commercial agencies may not drop off tires. The health department also will not accept tires with rims.

Tractor tires are accepted, but for a $10 fee per tire.

For more information, call the health department at (740) 992-6626.