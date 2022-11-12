(Photo provided by the City of Williamson and the WVDEP)

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — Williamson residents can drop off old tires for free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The dropoff location is the City of Williamson’s water plant parking lot.

Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield says 1,000 tired have been dropped off so far since June. That is over 200 tired per month removed and properly disposed of, the Mayor says.

The drop-off event is available to West Virginia residents only. Participants must have a state I.D. ready to present.

Tires must be off-the-rim tires from cars or light trucks, officials say. The limit is 10 tires per person.

Another drop-off will be held on Dec. 10.

Saturday’s drop-off event is a combined effort through the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP), Mingo County Solid Waste Authority, Friends of the Tug Fork River, Veolia Water, and the City of Williamson