KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association and Fix Charleston are working with national nonprofit Petco Love to give free vaccines to pets.

Vaccines will be given from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 at the Quincy Center, located at 2700 E. DuPont Avenue in Belle.

According to Sarah Tolley with the KCHA, the event will be a drive-thru style clinic. People are asked to stay in their vehicles until their pet’s turn.

Petco Love will provide DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines. Free vaccines and microchips will be first come, first serve. Additional vaccines, microchips and flea prevention will be available for a reduced rate.

“Thanks to Petco Love, we can offer these important vaccines at no cost to pet owners,” said Gabby Cochran, Clinic Manager of Fix Charleston. “We urge community members to take advantage of this free resource to help reduce the spread of disease and ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”