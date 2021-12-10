Fresh Salon hosts 2nd annual ‘Cassie’s Kitties & K9s’ in honor of Cassie Johnson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A local business is working to keep the passion of fallen Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson alive.

For the second year in a row, Fresh Salon in Charleston is hosting Cassie’s Kitties & K9s. The food drive will go to support the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.

The salon will match all drop-off and monetary donations made before December 22, 2021.

Fresh Salon is located at 828 Oakwood Road in Charleston.

Patrolwoman Johnson was fatally wounded in the line of duty in December 2020.

Prior to becoming an officer with the Charleston Police Department, she worked as a Humane Officer.