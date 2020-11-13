Friday crash claims life of Ohio man

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Gallia County.

The crash occurred on Route 111 near Route 121 in Morgan Township early Friday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a truck driven by Patrick Nibert, 39, of Gallipolis drove off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail.

The truck caught fire. Nibert was killed as a result of the crash.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Gallia County EMS, Vinton Fire Department, Cremeens Funeral Home, Gallia County Coroner, and Graham’s Towing responded to the incident.