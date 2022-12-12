NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Friends and classmates of Nitro High School graduate, Doug Lewis, remember him as upbeat and someone you could count on.

The Lawrenceville Police Department in Georgia says Lewis was shot by Allen Tayeh. Lewis was allegedly a lawyer for Tayeh’s ex-wife during their divorce hearings.

Tayeh allegedly killed Lewis and then set his office building on fire. He is being charged with murder and arson.

Lewis graduated from Nitro High School in 1985 and from West Virginia University School of Law in 1992. For 30 years, he practiced law in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

“Doug was one of those guys that probably didn’t have any enemies, he was just always nice to people, but I always remember his smile,” said Bucko O’Leary, Nitro High School classmate. “It just wasn’t a regular smile, he always had that infectious big smile.”

“To be taken in this manner, there’s just no words, what a terrible loss,” said Chris Urling, Nitro High School classmate.

Even though it’s been decades since Urling and O’Leary attended school with Lewis, they still remember him well.

“He was just a really smart guy, real likable guy and good athlete,” said Urling. “I remember him being a really good basketball player in junior high and just a really nice guy.”

“I think the biggest memory was competing against him because we played basketball together and against each other,” said O’Leary. “Doug was very competitive, but he always got the best of me because he was always better at baseball and basketball than I was.”

O’Leary and Urling said Lewis will be missed by the Nitro community, and their hearts go out to Lewis’ wife and three kids.

The Gwinnett County Bar Association, of which Lewis was a member, is collecting donations to assist Lewis’ family. Those who want to donate can go online to their website and enter “Doug Lewis” in the comment section for the proceeds to benefit his family.