Friends of Portsmouth ‘light up the sky’ for 4th of July celebration

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Fourth of July festivities continued all over the tri-state today and one of the biggest events for one southeast Ohio group returned to former glory.

Last year Portsmouth residents were forced to watch the 4th of July fireworks from inside their cars. This year, however, the event’s host “Friends of Portsmouth” anticipated a bigger crowd.

It’s nice to see all the faces from a couple of years ago getting back together. It’s a beautiful day and no rain. It’s a little hot, but we’ll take the heat over the rain any day. Tim Wolfe, Friends of Portsmouth executive director



Inflatables were set up as well as a stage for live music inside the Spartan Municipal stadium. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Before the big fireworks display, the stadium was filled with people enjoying good food, good music, and good times.

Angela Hale and her family traveled from Jackson, Ohio to attend the event. She says the event was a nice change of pace after a year of dealing with the pandemic.

It’s great, the music’s great, the food, the bouncy houses are wonderful and covered in water as you can see we’re all wet. Angela Hale, Jackson resident

Inflatables were set up all over the stadium for both kids and adults to enjoy. For many of the local food vendors at the event, like Cedric Davis and his family, this past year was a struggle.

Davis says during the pandemic his normal business traffic heavily declined and it “seemed like it wasn’t going to change.” Fortunately, COVID-19 mandates have been lifted and now him and his family can get back to doing what they love.

We’re out here, we’re able to enjoy each other, have some good food, have some good music, meet new people. This is what we’re supposed to be doing anyway. Cedric Davis, D&M Barbeque co-owner

The fireworks were set off around 10 this evening and the event ended around 11.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.