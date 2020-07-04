Friends of Portsmouth set up ‘Light Up the Sky’ fireworks event

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – One of the only large-scale fireworks displays in Southern Ohio is officially underway.

The “Friends of Portsmouth” organization had volunteers outside of the Spartan Municipal Stadium setting up for this year’s “Light Up the Sky” celebration. The practice field near the stadium has been designated for spaced-out vehicle parking for the event.

According to Portsmouth fire captain Michael Sines, this year’s event will be a little bit different. Instead of a large crowd huddled together, the event will be a drive-in show with social-distancing in mind.

With all the unique standard guidelines we have to adhere by, with the current crisis with COVID-19, there will be lines painted, people can come in with their vehicles and volunteers will space you out along the lines to try and maximize the use of the field. Captain Michael Sines, Portsmouth Fire Department



Friends of Portsmouth volunteers set up the area for the drive-in event Saturday morning. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Captain Sines has been attending the fireworks display since he was a young boy. Being able to keep up with the tradition, even with the social-distancing, means a lot to the city.

I was always fascinated with fireworks going off in the sky and just loving it. I remember as a little kid in this little field in front of us, watching them. And here I am as an adult. It’s that tradition. People bring their families out year after year after year. Captain Michael Sines, Portsmouth Fire Department

Volunteers will begin parking vehicles at 7 p.m. and the fireworks will start around 10 p.m.

Portsmouth police and fire will be there to make sure this is a safe and fun event. A barricade has been set up to prevent anyone from venturing into any unauthorized areas.

