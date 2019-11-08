From Nitro High School to Normandy France: This student-teacher duo uncovers a part of history.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Today at the West Virginia Culture Center there was a presentation honoring those who have served, for Veterans Day.

During the ceremony, a West Virginia student-teacher duo was recognized for a unique opportunity awarded to them – a chance to travel to Normandy, France and honor a mountain state veteran killed during D-day.

Nitro High School senior Emily Rinick and her teacher, Kizmet Chandler were the first West Virginians chosen by the Albert H. Small Normandy Institute.

As part of the institute’s program, Emily brought a local veteran’s story back to life. She chose Mitchell Bacon from Martinsburg, West Virginia. His heroic story was nearly lost to history.

The day after D-day Bacon was flying aboard a resupply mission when his plane was hit on the flank just above Utah beach. The West Virginia hero could have bailed out and saved himself. But Emily says instead, Mitchell Bacon and crew dropped off the much need supplies while his plane was burning and plummeting from the sky.

An unbelievable journey both student and teacher will never forget.

I’ll be forever thankful for her parents trusting me on this journey, and I look forward to watching Emily’s next chapter of life unfold.” Kizmet Chandler, Nitro High School Teacher

