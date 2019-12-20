From West Virginia to Wichita, Kansas. Dog starts journey to get home for the holidays

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Bentley is a 4-year-old Pitt-bull, who was picked up by a homeless person and then later given to a truck driver, before making his way to West Virginia. After he was in West Virginia, it was discovered through his microchip that he was missing from his family over 1000 miles away in Wichita Kansas.





Now, he is on his way home, back to his family, after working to arrange his 14-hour journey to get him home for Christmas.

His owner, Dora Yaeger, says that she is so excited to finally have him home. She says Bentley has been missing since November 8th. She added that she has no idea how he got to West Virginia, but is thankful that he is safe and was picked up by people who pushed for him to get him home.

They really reached deep and did a wonderful job of just getting him and being able to bring him back to me, and it means the world to me.” Dora Yaeger, Owner of Bentley

Bentley stopped by our studio for a quick visit before started the journey home.





And this isn’t the first case of a Pitt bull being driven thousands of miles to get home. Just last week, Zeus, made his trek home to Montana from West Virginia, to be reunited with his family.

It’s 2,000 miles round trip. All to show people will go great distances to reunite animals, with their humans.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories