KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Frontier has sent the Kanawha County Commission an action plan on how they planned to address service quality issues.

The Commission says they filed a formal complaint requesting that the Public Service Commission investigate Frontier’s service in the county.

The complaint, filed on July 12, 2022, states that the commission was alerted on July 8 that customers in the Laurel Fork and Ben’s Fork areas near Quick in Kanawha County had allegedly been without service for more than 30 days.

“Frontier needs to correct the problems that exist with their customer service. The Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint with the Public Service Commission regarding Frontier on behalf of the citizens of Kanawha County, and they took it seriously. I will continue to work with the Public Service Commission to ensure that the action plan that Frontier has submitted is

completed and the issues are resolved,” Commissioner Ben Salango said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In a public report, Frontier says they believe all steps taken will show fewer outages and fewer customer complaints. They say they will file its first update on the plan in February 2023.