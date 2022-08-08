PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The annual Fruth Pharmacy Scholarship Golf Tournament kicked off Monday morning.

The purpose of the tournament is to raise money for the Bridge of Hope Scholarship Foundation in addition to scholarships for Fruth’s employees.

The Bridge of Hope Scholarship is designed for a person in addiction recovery who is interested in pursuing a training or education program.

The golf tournament has raised more than $1 million throughout the years and organizers say it’s all about giving back to the community.

“We wanted to do something to give them hope for the future. Its what can we do? So we started a scholarship fund to say, they can go to trade school or major universities. We also have people who’ve coming out now that have been doing this for 5 years and are now in highly specialized programs,” said Andy Becker, Vice President of Fruth Pharmacy.

Becker goes on to say, “Service is important to your community. I mean this is what it means, giving these people the opportunity.”

13 News is a proud sponsor of the Scholarship Golf Tournament.