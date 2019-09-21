Fugitive from Oklahoma arrested in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A fugitive from Oklahoma has been arrested in Kanawha County.

William King, 24, of Oklahoma was arrested Thursday. King was wanted in Oklahoma for failing to register as a sex offender.

King was arrested following an attempted traffic stop in the Doc Bailey Road area of Kanawha County near Cross Lanes after attempting to flee on foot. He was taken into custody without incident.

King was arrested for being a fugitive from justice and arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Counrt. King was transported to South Central Regional Jail.