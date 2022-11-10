PAX, WV (WOWK) – A fugitive was taken to the hospital after being shot by a U.S. Marshal this afternoon.

According to the U.S. Marshal Service, the incident happened on Horse Creek Road near Pax in Fayette County, West Virginia.

The USMS says the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (Cuffed) task force went to the residence around 1:30 p.m. to serve a warrant and as they entered the home, they saw two people with firearms barricade themselves in a bedroom. The task force then called the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team for assistance.

According to the USMS, before the SWAT team arrived on scene, one of the suspects allegedly came out of the bedroom with a firearm pointed toward the officers. USMS says a Deputy US Marshal saw the action as an “immediate threat” and responded by shooting the subject. The taskforce says the suspect was administered first aid and transported to a hospital.

The USMS says the second suspect was arrested following a brief struggle.

Through the investigation, the task force says they learned both suspects were considered “dangerous fugitives.” They say one is from the Western District of Virginia and the other from Chicago, Illinois.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation into the shooting, and the USMS says the two fugitives names are not being released at this time.