Fugitives arrested in Wayne County, one facing more charges

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two fugitives were arrested in separate incidents Saturday, Aug. 29 in Wayne County.

The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol deputies arrested Amber Ball during a traffic stop in the Prichard area. According to the sheriff’s office, Ball was a fugitive from Kentucky for an alleged parole violation.

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says James “Jimmy” Christopher Mullins, of Fort Gay, was arrested by West Virginia State Police and the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit on an alleged parole violation. He had been on parole for armed robbery, according to Thompson.

Mullins is also facing charges of possession with intent to deliver, pseudoephedrine altered and obstruction after the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit allegedly seized methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales and baggies during the investigation.

