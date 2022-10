CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is a fully-involved structure fire at 2774 Racoon Creek Road.

911 got a call from someone who lived at the home.

Responding units included Salt Rock Volunteer Fire Department, Barboursville VFD, Green Valley VFD and Culloden VFD. Responders are still on the scene.

There is no other information at this time.