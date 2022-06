KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 reports a fully involved trailer fire is burning at Goose Hollow Road near Kellys Creek in the areas of Cedar Grove and Mammoth.

Metro does not know if the trailer is occupied, and there are no injuries reported at this time.

Responders include volunteer fire departments from Cedar Grove, Glasgow and Belle.

