CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – Officials say a project to expand rural broadband in five north-central West Virginia counties will get $18.7 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The $25 million project will connect more than 6,000 households in Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Barbour, and Upshur counties to high-speed internet. Remaining funds will come from private investment. News outlets report officials who attended the announcement Monday spoke about the need for better internet connectivity in the region.
The Harrison Rural Electrification Association Inc. plans to construct the network. CEO Terry Stout says it should take around 3 years to complete once work starts.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Funding announced for broadband expansion in West Virginia
- Charleston Police respond to possible shooting at Renaissance Circle
- New senate committee to fix and strengthen West Virginia’s foster care system
- Kentucky state police warn drivers to slow down in work zones
- House Bill 4078 would put a cap on co-pays for insulin in West Virginia
- A West Virginia group wants to rewrite history and pardon John Brown
- Economic discussions in the legislative session, plus a warm welcome to Charleston
- Charleston community members and state leaders march to remember MLK Jr.
- WV lawmakers try to lower prescription drug costs
- Possible pipe bomb materials found during Jackson County, West Virginia drug arrest