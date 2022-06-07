CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As a part of the Biden-Harris administration’s effort to bring high-speed internet to everyone across the Nation, it has been announced that West Virginia will be one of four states to receive funding to do so.

According to a press release from the U.S. Treasury, this is a part of the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund (CPF) which gives $10 billion to fund critical projects. It says many states will use a part of their State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) to meet internet speed goals set by the Biden-Harris administration.

It says a key issue being battled by the CPF is the lack of affordable, high-speed internet for all Americans.

West Virginia is being rewarded $136.3 million and will use three separate grant programs to bring all homes and businesses to download speeds of at least 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) and upload speeds of at least 3Mbps.

When the projects are completed, they say users can see speeds that meet or exceed 100 Mbps for both download and upload speeds.

They say this will ensure that a household can use the internet for important tasks, like telework, education, and health monitoring, at the same time.

The Treasury says all Internet Service Providers (ISP) will need to be a part of the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) which will provide households with a discount of up to $30 per month.

The FCC says about 48 million families are eligible for the discount.