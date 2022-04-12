BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Throughout the month of April, all Little Caesars locations in the Mountain State will be participating in the “Pizza, Pizza, Paws Fundraiser.”

The fundraiser has a goal of $30,000 to help police K-9 units across the region.

All 48 Little Caesars locations in West Virginia along with four Kentucky locations and three Ohio stores are participating. There are also campaign thermometers so residents can keep track of how much has been fundraiser.

Each kit will include items like a tactical collar, a high-grade leash and a water backpack.

Customers can donate at any Little Caesars location or at the Help for Animals in Barboursville.