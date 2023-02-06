CAMPBELLS CREEK, WV (WOWK) – The Campbells Creek Cares Committee is raising money to help the owners of the Dairy Winkle rebuild their beloved business.

The committee says the “Share the Love” event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the FasChek located at 369 Campbells Creek Drive. The proceeds from the event and raffle will go toward helping rebuild Dairy Winkle, which was destroyed by a fire that broke out on the morning of Jan. 11, 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The event will include a raffle drawing featuring prizes from local businesses, and tickets are available through Friday for purchase at Carte Tire, Bowles Boyz or FasChek. The committee says the tickets are $5 per ticket or 3 tickets for $12.

The drawing is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

Throughout the event, there will also be homemade and local goodies for sale including cake pops, chocolate strawberries, hot cocoa bombs, #CampbellsCreekStrong car decals among other items, organizers say. The proceeds from the goodies sold will also be used to benefit rebuilding Dairy Winkle.

The committee says prizes participants may win in the raffle including a handmade Afghan crochet quilt, a $50 Lowes gift card, a family photo shoot from Tina Carr Photography, a $25 gift card from Pig Time Creations, a Mountaineer Purse from Mtn Moma Quilts, (2) $25 gift cards from Bowles Boyz BBQ, a T-Shirt from Gubbins, WV, or an oil change from Carte Tire and Auto Center.