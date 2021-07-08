Funds help keep local town’s small businesses afloat

LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – 30 small and independently owned businesses recently received $1,000 from the American Rescue Plan, and although that doesn’t seem like much, for small businesses it could be the extra boost they need to stay open.

Downtown Logan, West Virginia is bustling with small businesses. You will see thrift stores, jewelry stores , sporting goods and even coffee shops. Many of these businesses recently received 1,000 dollars from the American rescue plan.

“Taxes are coming up on property and that’s always a tough thing to pay and the grant that we received from the city of Logan, thanks to the excellent mayor and city clerk, it couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Michael Cline, Owner of Hot Cup Coffee Shop in Logan.

Many owners of these small businesses in Logan say getting through the pandemic has been tough.

“It was really rough on everybody it really was. It was rough on the whole town,” said Don Browning, owner of Don Browning’s Jewelers. Scott Ellis and Mike Stone, owners of Dan and Dave’s Sporting Goods adds, “It’s no good to have a sporting goods store when there’s no sports. So during the pandemic there was no little leagues, schools weren’t participating in sports.”

But all say that even a thousand dollars will go a long way. Cline says his customers are what has kept them afloat. “We’re just really thankful for all of our customers for getting us through this pandemic. And I’m thankful for all of my employees and my wonderful friends.”

But things are starting to feel normal again in Logan. “People are coming back out, spending money. It’s a lot better than what it was I can tell you from first hand experience,” added Browning.

With a hope that small businesses will continue to be the backbone for the city of Logan.

“For the past 10 years I got to drink the best coffee everyday, see the best people, hangout with my friends here. It’s a fortunate place to be. You don’t get rich running a coffee shop in West Virginia but you get to do what you love every day so getting out of bed isn’t that hard.” Michael Cline, Owner of Hot Cup Coffee Shop

Initially, the plan was to provide the relief to 20 businesses that operate within Logan city limits, but the goal was later increased to 30.

