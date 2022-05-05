BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Funeral arrangements have been announced for a firefighter who died trying to save a woman and her daughter in Braxton County.

John Dean Forbush’s visitation will take place on Monday, May 9 at Gassaway Baptist Church from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

His funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10 at the church. Reverend Mark Stump will officiate the ceremony.

Interment will be in the Frame Cemetery, Stumbo.

The family is asking for donations to be made to the Gassaway Volunteer Fire Department in lieu of flowers. The fire department’s address is 105 Fifth Street, Gassaway, WV 26624.

The Roach Funeral Home in Gassaway says that words of comfort and fond memories can be sent to the family on the funeral home website.

Multiple first responder agencies helped escort John Forbush back to his hometown of Gassaway on Wednesday. DOH workers, police, firefighters and EMS lined almost every overpass along the hour journey from Charleston to Gassaway on I-79.