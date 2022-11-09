HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Funeral arrangements have been made for a Cabell Midland student who was killed on I-64 last week.

A spokesperson released a statement on behalf of Caige Rider’s family on Wednesday first expressing gratitude for the “outpouring of kind gestures, thoughtfulness and prayers received from the Tri-State and beyond.”

Caige Rider’s funeral will be private and take place on Friday, Nov. 11, and a viewing will be held at Wallace Funeral Home on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone who wishes to support the family can contribute to a GoFundMe here.

In the statement, the family said they’d “especially thank the EMS Personnel, State and Local Police and Cabell Huntington Hospital staff for responding and for their best efforts for our son. We don’t know who each of you are, but your actions have touched our hearts more than you’ll ever know.”