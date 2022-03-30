Cpl. Jacob Moore

Cpl. Jacob Moore

Cpl. Jacob Moore

Cpl. Jacob Moore

Cpl. Jacob Moore

Cpl. Jacob Moore

Cpl. Jacob Moore

CATTLESTBURG, KY (WOWK) — Funeral arrangements have been set for Cpl. Jacob Moore.

Neal-Kilgore & Collier Funeral Homes are handling the services that will happen at Boyd County High School.

Visitation for Cpl. Moore will happen on Sunday, April 3 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 4 from 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m.

Moore, 24 of Cattletsburg, was a member of the United States Marine Corps. He died during a NATO training exercise in Norway on March 19, along with three other Marines.

According to his obituary burial will be held at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East in Grayson, Kentucky.

Cpl. Moore was a graduate of Boyd County High School. His obituary asks for donations to a scholarship fund in his honor.

“The family wishes to aid students who have not been deemed scholarship eligible but desire to further their education upon high school graduation,” the obituary says.