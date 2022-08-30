CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston and the Charleston Police Department have announced funeral services for fallen K-9 officer Axel.

According to city officials, Axel’s funeral will take place in the Grand Hall of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Visitation will start at noon with services beginning at 2 p.m.

The visitation will be open to the public, CPD says.

Officials say starting at 11 a.m. through the end of the services, two lanes of Quarrier Street will be closed beginning at Clendenin Street. City officials say Civic Center Drive will be accessible for Coliseum and Convention Center parking.

WOWK 13 News will also be streaming the funeral service on our website.

Axel was shot and killed in the line of duty on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, saving his partner, Patrolman Clendenin, and Patrolman Childress while chasing an armed suspect. The suspect fired his gun, striking and killing Axel. Officers then returned fire at the suspect, who later died at the hospital.