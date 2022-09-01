CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Here is the funeral service for fallen Charleston PD K-9 Axel.

According to city officials, Axel’s funeral is taking place in the Grand Hall of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Visitation is starting at noon with services beginning at 2 p.m.

The visitation is open to the public, CPD says.

Officials say two lanes of Quarrier Street will be closed beginning at Clendenin Street through the service. City officials say Civic Center Drive is accessible for Coliseum and Convention Center parking.

Axel was shot and killed in the line of duty on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, saving his partner, Patrolman Clendenin, and Patrolman Childress while chasing an armed suspect.

The suspect fired his gun, striking and killing Axel.

Officers then returned fire at the suspect, who later died at the hospital.