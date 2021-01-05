Funeral services set for Kanawha County Judge King

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has announced service arrangements for Judge Charles E. King Jr. The services are set to take place beginning at noon Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in the Kanawha County Courthouse Ceremonial Courtroom.

King died Dec. 28, 2020 after serving Kanawha County for more than 47 years.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place and masks will be required to enter the courtroom, the services will also be streamed on the Commission’s Facebook page.

The City of Charleston and the Charleston Police Department have ordered the closure of Court Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street and of all lanes of Virginia Street East from Goshorn Street to Court Street. The streets will be closed starting at 10 a.m. for family and funeral home parking as well as set-up positions for the firetrucks.

King will be buried with military honors at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes following the service.

King became a Kanawha County Prosecutor in 1973 and was elected as the Prosecuting

Attorney in 1984. He was first elected as Circuit judge in 1988. He served as the Chief Judge on

several occasions, including the majority of 2020.