PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Several high school students across our region participated in the Future Leaders Program South Competition Tuesday afternoon.

The competition was all geared toward enhancing leadership skills. FLP was founded under the West Virginia National Guard and it teaches high school students skills such as saving a life, preparing for an emergency, working as a team, and much more. Students we spoke with say it’s a great experience and valuable knowledge.

“It’s a very fun program. I was really shy kid going into this cause I’m not very much of a talker and I’ve gotten the chance to call out commands and stuff, and it’s really brought out a different side of me that I enjoy,” said Destiney Mullins, a Junior at Clay County High School.

“Then I already have the experience and I’ll know how to get in front of a big group and be able to just take charge,” said Gunner Fertig, a sophomore at Buffalo High School.

The curriculum allow schools to offer the FLP as a one year or multi-year program and is a lower cost alternative to JROTC and the National Defense Corps of Cadets.

FLP is not a recruiting program. Their goals are to improve students’ post-high school success and encourage them to remain in West Virginia as productive and prosperous West Virginians.