Gallery: Best fall foliage color in years in the tri-state!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Fall foliage has been nothing short of extraordinary this year in the tri-state, with peak colors being witnessed over the mountains of West Virginia! Even the lowlands are lighting up with beautiful colors as our deciduous trees, including but not limited to oaks, hickories, and maples change over!

Here’s a look at our fall foliage forecast for this week, which includes improving colors in the lowlands. With a frost expected Saturday, that should really enhance those colors!

Send your photos in! We’d love to add them to our gallery, and we’ll throw images on air as well!

Alisa Elder – Thomas, WV

Audrey Brewer – Mountwood Park

Brittni Watson – East Lynn Lake

Carol Sharp – Pocahontas County

Cathy Darling – Mercer County

Cathy Darling – Pocahontas County

Charlotte Downs – Calhoun County

Charlotte Downs – Roane County

Christina Cassella – Summersville

David Hinzman – Cheat Mountain

David Hinzman – Durban Rocket!

Diane Keiffer – Preston County

Elizabeth Kingery – Hawks Nest

Heather Young – Leivasy

Heather Young – Leivasy

Jessica Rose – Braxton County

Judy Workman – Ripley

Karen Wright – McArthur

Marcy Myers – Cheat Lake

Mary Mullenax – Powell Mountain (Nicholas County)

Mary Mullenax – Summersville Lake

Mike Rose Via Thevenin – Pocahontas County

Mike Rose Via Thevenin – Pocahontas County

Monty Dolly – Calhoun County

Monty Dolly – Calhoun County

Monty Dolly – Calhoun County

Monty Dolly – Calhoun County

Renee Christian – Greenbrier County

Rick Paxton – Cranberry Glades

Sahara Stanley – Pendleton Point

Sahara Stanley – Pendleton Point

Star Buckner – Cranberry Trail

Star Buckner – Nicholas County

Star Buckner – North Fork Cherry River

Steve Hatcher – New River Gorge

Virginia Blankenship – Wyoming County

Wallace Earnest – Greenbrier County

