GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Officials are now saying it could take up to five days to repair the roof on Gallia Academy after it was blown off by strong winds on Saturday.

According to school officials, students will be out of school until those repairs are complete.

Community members and school officials said insulation blew blocks away from Gallia Academy Middle School in Gallipolis when the incident happened.

Due to the mess caused by the incident, the community and school officials met Sunday afternoon to clean up the area and start repairs on the roof.

Officials say they believe the roof wrapped itself around the school’s chimney. They also think that is what prevented the entire roof from flying off in the winds.

While workers are estimating the repairs should only take four to five days, officials are discussing virtual school options in case they should need longer to fix the roof.