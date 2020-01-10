Gallia County deputies search for missing girl with autism

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing girl with autism. Deputies say a search is currently being conducted north of Village of Vinton on State Route 160 for the child, Joanna Gilliam.

Gilliam is described as 5’ tall with blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a Wonder Woman T-shirt, and possibly a rainbow-colored jacket. Joanna walked away from her home, which is in a heavily wooded area 19323 State Route 160.

If anyone should see this child, please dial 911 immediately.

