Gallia County Health Department confirms COVID-19 death

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Health Department has announced the COVID-19 patient in the county has died. This is the seventh death reported in Ohio.

The Gallia County Health Department expressed its condolences to the patient’s family and posted the following statement on its Facebook page.

To the residents of Gallia County, we regret to inform you of the passing of our positive COVID-19 case in Gallia County. Out of respect to the family we urge you not to speculate on the identity of this individual and allow the family to grieve. This is a devastating situation and our thoughts and prayers go out to all those impacted by this tragic passing. Our case investigation has been completed and all individuals who may have had contact with a positive COVID-19 case or symptomatic individuals have been notified and given instructions on isolation and quarantine. We assure all of you that a thorough case investigation has been conducted and all relevant parties have been contacted. We thank you for your continued cooperation and support. Gallia County Healt Department Facebook Statement

Yesterday afternoon, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health announced the state’s total had risen to six deaths as of March 23, 2020, with deaths confirmed in Cuyahoga, Erie, Franklin (2), Lucas and Stark Counties. This total was counted before the death in Gallia County was announced.

