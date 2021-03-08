Gallia County road to close for months during rehabilitation project

State Route 7 near Crown City, Ohio will be closed between Westbranch Road (County Road 162) and Sunnyside Drive (County Road 158) beginning March 22 through Dec. 1, 2021.

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – State Route 7 near Crown City, Ohio will be closed between Westbranch Road (County Road 162) and Sunnyside Drive (County Road 158) beginning March 22 through Dec. 1, 2021.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the closure will be for a major rehabilitation project to remove and replace the concrete pavement with full-depth asphalt pavement. The original concrete section of the road was constructed in 1947 and then repaired in 1994 and 2013. The road will also be updated with new culverts and catch basins, new signing, new guardrail and rumbles stripes.

“The concrete pavement, which was new in 1947, has served its useful life. This concrete has served the traveling public for 74 years with only routine maintenance,” said ODOT District 10 Pavement Engineer Matt First.

ODOT officials say the contractor will be working around the clock for the duration of the project. The estimated project completion date is June 2022.

To detour around the closure, drivers can take Route 7 to Route 218 to Route 553 and back to Route 7. Truck drivers can detour from Route 7 to U.S. 35 south to U.S. 64 west in West Virginia to U.S. 52 to re-enter Ohio.

The detour route for the State Route 7 road closure.

To access the K.H. Butler Fishing Access parking area and boat ramp after the road closes, drivers must come from the north and will follow the detour to access the boat ramp by traveling southbound on Route 7. To leave the boat ramp and parking area, drivers will need to go northbound on Route 7.