Gallia County Sheriff searching for missing Ohio teen

MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding 15-year-old Haeden Kinder, a juvenile who went missing from her home in Morgan Township at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019.
Haeden is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs approximately 90 pounds and stands approximately 5’ tall. Haeden was last seen wearing a black River Valley shirt and Black leggings with white handprints on them. If anyone has any information about Haeden’s whereabouts, please contact the Gallia County Sheriffs’s Office immediately at 740-446-1221 or call 911.
