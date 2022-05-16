GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Officials are inviting kids from across Gallia County help welcome K-9 Torm as the newest member of the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin and Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren, all children in pre-K through 6th grade are welcome to enter the coloring contest featuring a coloring page of the new K-9.

Parents can go to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page and print off the coloring page. The winner of each age division will be awarded a $100 dollar gift card and the winning entry will be featured on the GCSO Facebook page in the weeks following the contest.

To enter, parents should put their child’s name, age, and grade level along with the name of their school or if they are homeschooled. The coloring page should be mailed to or dropped off at the following address in an envelope marked “Coloring Contest”:

Gallia County Sheriff’s Office

18 Locust Street

Gallipolis, OH 45631

The GCSO also says coloring pages have been provided to all of the elementary schools throughout the county. The contest ends June 3, 2022.

K-9 Torm and Deputy Garrett Hill (Photo Courtesy: Gallia County Sheriff’s Office)

The age divisions for the contest will include:

pre-K through 1st grade

2nd grade through 4th grade

5th grade through 6th grade

Torm recently came to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office from Sculpadog Kennels in Estonia. He will be working with Deputy Garrett Hill and the pair will soon begin their training to serve the county.

“I am also excited about the fact that K9 Torm has come to us from Teus Tijessling of Sculpadog Kennels in Estonia,” Champlin said when Torm’s arrival was first announced. “Mr. Tijessling is known for training and handling top quality canines and is the same trainer through which I obtained my first police canine, Virago, who many will remember from my tenure with the Gallipolis Police Department.”