GALLIPOLIS, OH/POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – The Battle of the Bridge is on this weekend in Mason County as the Point Pleasant Black Knights welcome the Gallia Academy Blue Devils to the grid iron!

Gallia Academy will travel across the Ohio River to play Point Pleasant on Friday, Sept. 1 with a 7 p.m. kick-off.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In honor of the big game, Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller and Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin have entered into a small, friendly wager to get into the Friday Night Football spirit! The sheriffs say the sheriff whose home team loses the game will deliver donuts to the other sheriff while wearing the winning team’s t-shirt.

“This is all in good sport as we wish both teams a safe football game,” Sheriff Miller said. “We are confident both teams and their fans will conduct themselves with the sportsmanship and respect these coaches and players deserve and have earned with all the hard work involved.”

Both teams are currently undefeated. Point Pleasant won over Greenbrier East 26-7 in their season opener last Friday. Both of Gallia Academy’s games this season have resulted in shut-out wins, defeating Athens High School 30-0 last Friday, and defeating Meigs High School 39-0 in their season opener on Aug. 18.

According to Sheriff Miller, the Black Knights will be going into the game without senior quarterback Jason Hughes on the field, due to an injury in the game against Greenbrier East.

“All of our thoughts and prayers are with Jason Hughes. I know he will be there Friday night supporting his brothers and they will be playing for him,” Miller said.