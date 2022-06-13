GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The winners have been chosen for a contest to help welcome K9 Torm to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.

To welcome Torm to the county, the Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin and Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren launched a coloring contest for children in pre-K through 6th grade. Children and their parents could print the coloring page featuring Torm with their parents or guardians, create their artwork, and then have their parent or guardian mail the entry to the sheriff’s office.

The winners for the contest are:

pre-K through 1st grade: Andrew Mulford of Addaville Elementary School

2nd grade through 4th grade: Reese Mitchem of Addaville Elementary School

5th grade through 6th grade: Abigail Oliver from Ohio Valley Christion School



K-9 Torm and Deputy Garrett Hill (Photo Courtesy: Gallia County Sheriff’s Office)

Champlin congratulated the winners in a Facebook post and thanked everyone who participated to welcome Torm. The winner of each age division was awarded a $100 dollar gift card and their entries have been featured on the GCSO’s Facebook page.

Torm joined the GCSO earlier this year. He came to the sheriff’s office from Sculpadog Kennels in Estonia. He works with Deputy Garrett Hill.

“I am also excited about the fact that K9 Torm has come to us from Teus Tijessling of Sculpadog Kennels in Estonia,” Champlin said when Torm’s arrival was first announced. “Mr. Tijessling is known for training and handling top quality canines and is the same trainer through which I obtained my first police canine, Virago, who many will remember from my tenure with the Gallipolis Police Department.”