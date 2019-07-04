Gallipolis hosts River Recreation Festival

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WOWK) — The 54th Annual Gallipolis River Recreation Festival is being held all day this Fourth of July.

Families and kids made their way out to the Gallipolis City Park on 2nd Avenue to take advantage of the inflatables, competitions, and food.

A parade was held at noon on Thursday and a circus sideshow is being held from 2pm until 8pm.

“It’s really important to show our appreciation for the military, everyone that allows us to be here to celebrate, to be able to spend time with our family in our land of the free,” said Haley Cox, a resident of Gallipolis.

Cox also spoke to 13 News about how the event brings people into the city of Gallipolis.

“Bringing people out and getting to show them the town and all of the upgrades, stores, new places we have around here, and all of the new events they’re bringing to Gallia County is really nice,” said Cox.

The night will conclude with live music starting at 7pm and fireworks at 10 pm.

For more information on the events going on at the River Recreation Festival, click here.