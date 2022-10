GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – It might not even be Halloween yet, but preparations are underway across our region for Christmas holiday celebrations!

Volunteers have been working for a few weeks now to get the Gallipolis in Lights displays up in time for the big lighting ceremony set for Nov. 23. at the Gallipolis City Park.

The trees for the “Community Tree Walk” went on sale today, Oct. 17, 2022, and has already sold out. People will be able to claim their trees Sat. Nov. 19.