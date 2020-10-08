Gary Allan concert in Huntington rescheduled again due to COVID-19

Huntington, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain Health Arena says the Gary Allan concert has been rescheduled again due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert is now scheduled for March 25, 2021. Arena officials say any ticket purchased for the original performance or previous postponement dates will be honored for the new concert date.

The concert was originally scheduled for March 26, 2020, but was postponed to May 30 and then again to Nov. 5 before being postponed a third time.

At this time, all ticket sales will be online at www.ticketmaster.com. For more details and information on the event, visit the Mountain Health Arena’s website or call (304) 696-5990.

