Gas leak causes several families to evacuate

WHEELERSBURG, OH (WOWK) — Several families have been evacuated from their homes after a car struck and ruptured a gas main on Vernon Street in the Garden City area of Wheelersburg, according to Scioto County Emergency Management Deputy Director Larry Mullins.

Mullins says it happened in the early morning hours of Friday, May 22, 2020. Porter and Green Township Fire Departments, along with OSHP, responded to the scene.

According to Mullins, while Columbia Gas was able to isolate the Garden City area, larger areas of Wheelersburg and Franklin Furnace are without gas until repairs can be completed.

