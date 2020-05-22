WHEELERSBURG, OH (WOWK) — Several families have been evacuated from their homes after a car struck and ruptured a gas main on Vernon Street in the Garden City area of Wheelersburg, according to Scioto County Emergency Management Deputy Director Larry Mullins.
Mullins says it happened in the early morning hours of Friday, May 22, 2020. Porter and Green Township Fire Departments, along with OSHP, responded to the scene.
According to Mullins, while Columbia Gas was able to isolate the Garden City area, larger areas of Wheelersburg and Franklin Furnace are without gas until repairs can be completed.
13 News Reporter Shannon Litton and Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel are on their way to the scene.
Follow Shannon Litton on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Want to see drive-in movies this summer in Charleston? Here’s how
- Gas leak causes several families to evacuate
- Local restaurant shares precautionary measures taken for indoor dining
- Huge temperature swing in store as heat moves back in just in time for the Memorial Day weekend
- Meet Biscuits and Gravy, the two-faced kitten
- High water and landslides cause road closures in Southern Ohio
- Paws of Honor, devoted to helping retired service dogs, welcomes support
- Woman arrested for violating quarantine policy after posting pics to social media
- Dan Stratford plus a big step towards the return of sports: here’s what’s happening this week on the WVU Coaches Show
- Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting video charged in his slaying