February 14 2022

Gas leak reported in Barboursville near the Huntington Mall

Local News

by: , Lane Ball, Anna King

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: The leak happened on the back corner of the old Sears section of the mall. It has since been capped off by fire crews.

Officials say they are not evacuating shoppers as the leak did not enter the mall.

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers tell 13 News that there has been a reported gas leak near the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.

They say that they believe the gas leak to be from construction on the building.

A part of the road that surrounds the road, Ring Road, is shut down, according to Cabell County’s E911 center.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

