Gas leak reported in Barboursville near the Huntington Mall

UPDATE: The leak happened on the back corner of the old Sears section of the mall. It has since been capped off by fire crews.



Officials say they are not evacuating shoppers as the leak did not enter the mall.







BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers tell 13 News that there has been a reported gas leak near the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.

They say that they believe the gas leak to be from construction on the building.

A part of the road that surrounds the road, Ring Road, is shut down, according to Cabell County’s E911 center.