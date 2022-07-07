CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Your last fill-up may have been slightly less than it was a couple of weeks ago, but is the trend short-lived?

“It is expensive. I drive a Honda Civic and it costs me normally about $30 to fill up and it cost me almost $60 to fill up this time,” explained motorist Amber Costello.

The price of gas has been top of mind in recent months as the cost of fuel climbed to levels that were painful for any budget.

“All the folks I work with have talked about gas prices. Everybody is trying to get out and travel and they have complained about it,” said Andy Cooke. He drives an electric vehicle and said the fuel prices haven’t been a problem for him personally.

Right now in Charleston, there are some gas stations along Corridor G with prices down to $4.69. That is lower than many people have seen in the Capital City in a while.

According to AAA, crude oil prices have fallen because of concerns that the US economy could be headed for a recession.

Some say the savings aren’t enough to relieve the pressure at the pump, even just going to and from work.

“It would have to take a lot. Thankfully I’m close. I don’t commute. But I feel for the people that commute,” Costello said.

Others are hopeful that there’ll be less expensive trips ahead.

“I’m glad to see the gas prices are coming down a little bit. My son is a Marshall student and we live in Nitro,” said Madonna Estep, Nitro, WV. “He will be commuting this fall and so I’m hoping that they’ll go down even more.”