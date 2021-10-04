Gas prices reach 7-year-high

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Gas prices across the country rose 2 cents to $3.20. This is the highest price for gas on average across the USA since October 2014.

According to AAA, the probable causes for the increase are the high price of crude oil and a slight uptick in demand.

“Global economic uncertainty and supply chain concerns caused by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic could be playing a role in keeping crude oil prices elevated,” says Lori Weaver Hawkins, public and government affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “But, there may be some relief on the horizon due to the news that OPEC and its allies might ramp up production increases faster than previously agreed.

According to a press release from AAA, West Virginia was among the top ten largest increases over the last week at a 3 cent increase. Ohio was the largest at 11 cents.

The state with the most expensive gas is California, where the average price for gas is $4.40 per gallon.