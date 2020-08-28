Gatski Bridge in Huntington will close on Sept. 1

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia 106 East Huntington Bridge, also known as the Gatski Bridge, will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sept. 1 in Cabell County while the bridge is being inspected.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the road and bridge will be closed to all traffic during the inspection. Drivers are advised to avoid this area and to use alternate routes.

If the weather should delay the Sept. 1 inspection day, the Department of Transportation says the inspection will happen on Sept. 2.

