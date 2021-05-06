Gayle Manchin sworn-in as Federal Co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As of today there is another Manchin in public office. Thursday, former West Virginia First Lady Gayle Manchin was sworn in as the Federal Co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, based in Washington, DC.

The commission is composed of the governors of the 13-states of the Appalachian region.

Each year, the commission distributes millions of dollars in federal grants for things such as highway construction and broadband expansion, and even the opioid crisis. West Virginia is the only state of the 13 that is completely contained in the region.

Gayle Manchin is the 13th person to chair the commission. She is an educator and a graduate of West Virginia University. She has also served on the West Virginia Board of Education, as was the WV Secretary of Education and the Arts.

She is the wife of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin.