WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) – General Mills and local organizations in Jackson County, Ohio are working on a new project to create 30 more jobs at the company’s Wellston, Ohio facility.

Officials with General Mills say the company is investing $100 million to expand it’s operations creating Totino’s Pizzas and Pizza Rolls in Wellston. With the investment, the number of those employed at the facility would increase to over 1,000, according to the company.

General Mills is one of the largest employers in Southeastern Ohio, company officials say, and the facility in Jackson County is one of the company’s largest.

“General Mills has been a cornerstone of this community for more than 35 years and our employees exude a lot of pride in making food the world loves,” said Stephanie Weaver, plant manager at General Mills’ Wellston facility. “We’re excited to grow our business and employee base in southeastern Ohio and having strong local, regional and state partners has been instrumental in our success.”

Local organizations involved in the partnership include JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), Ohio Department of Development, and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP), according to General Mills officials.

The company also says the expansion is being supported through a tax credit from the Ohio Department of Development as well as a $400,000 JobsOhio Grant that will go toward building, machinery and equipment costs. The JobsOhio Grant is a collaboration with OhioSE.

“This is a tremendous win for Jackson County,” said Mike Jacoby, OhioSE President. “General Mills’ investment in Wellston is yet another success story on the benefits of doing business in southern Ohio. The growth tied to this project will contribute to the long-term future of this plant and our region’s food manufacturing industry.”